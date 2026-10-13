The Michigan punt returner job is open heading into Saturday’s game against Penn State, and head coach Kyle Whittingham is not saying who will fill it. Sophomore wide receiver Andrew Marsh, who has handled the job all season, is coming off the unit after muffing two punts, and Whittingham said ball security was not the only reason for the change.

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“We’ll have a different returner back there, and that’s due to a couple of reasons, it’s not just putting the ball in the ground, but some injury reasons.”

Whittingham did not say what the injury is, whether it affects Marsh at wide receiver, or who replaces him on punts, as Maize n Brew reported from his Monday press conference. Detroit Sports Nation covered the decision to pull Marsh from punt returns on Monday. That leaves two names worth watching for a 3-2 Michigan team that has lost two straight.

Savion Hiter Returned Three Kickoffs for Touchdowns in High School

Brandon Brown, who covers Michigan for the Roundtable Network, floated the freshman running back as the answer and wrote:

“Kyle Whittingham said there will be a new punt returner for Michigan this week. He also said that the staff needs to get Savion Hiter more involved. Hiter has practiced fielding punts during pregame warmups before. I wonder if we see the freshman back there on Saturday. Thoughts on that and who else could be in the mix?” Related coverage Kyle Whittingham Hints at Major Changes After Michigan’s Loss to Minnesota Read more →

The return experience is real. As a junior at Louisa County High School in Virginia, Savion Hiter ran for 1,698 yards and 26 touchdowns and returned three kickoffs for touchdowns, and he arrived in Ann Arbor as the top running back in the 2026 class. Putting him back there Saturday would still be a jump, because fielding a live punt is not the same job as catching a kickoff.

In the backfield this season he has rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries, an average of 3.2 yards per carry, and caught five passes for 59 yards, an average of 11.8 yards per reception. Whittingham has said the staff needs to do a better job of getting him the ball, which is the case for finding him touches somewhere.

Smith Snowden Is the Other Michigan Punt Returner Candidate

Before the season, Maize n Brew’s special teams breakdown listed cornerback Smith Snowden alongside Marsh as a punt return candidate, with Hiter the expected kickoff returner. Snowden, a senior, followed Whittingham to Michigan from Utah in January, and his college return work has come on kickoffs rather than punts. If the staff wants the most experienced set of hands rather than the most explosive one, he is the name that fits.

What the Next Punt Returner Has to Fix

Ball security is the whole point of the change, and Hiter is not clean on that count either. He has fumbled twice this season and lost one of them, both in September. Marsh’s two muffs came on punts, which is the specific problem Michigan is trying to solve. Swapping in a freshman who already puts the ball on the ground in traffic answers the name on the depth chart without answering the question underneath it.