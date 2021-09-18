Michigan puts up astonishing first half vs. Northern Illinois

For those of you who were not thrilled about Michigan running the ball 55 times and throwing just 15 passes last week against Washington, you are probably a bit happier today as the Wolverines absolutely dominated during the first half against Northern Illinois.

During the first half, the Wolverines outscored the Huskies 35-3 as they outgained them 329 yards to just 108.

In case you were wondering, Michigan threw the ball 11 times (191 yards) and rushed the ball 22 times (138 yards) in the first half.

The Wolverines had the ball five times and scored a touchdown on all five of those drives.

We are guessing that Michigan will be run-heavy in the second half as they currently hold a 32 point lead.