The Michigan Wolverines have released their initial availability report ahead of Saturday’s rivalry showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and there is plenty of reason for concern. Sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood is one of 10 Michigan players listed as questionable, while six others have been ruled out.
Earlier this week, Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham named Underwood the starting quarterback against Ohio State after he helped lead the Wolverines to an upset victory over UCLA. However, Underwood is reportedly dealing with a lower-body injury that has put his availability for Saturday’s game in question.
Underwood isn’t the only significant name on Wednesday’s report, either. Running back Jordan Marshall, safety Rod Moore, and wide receiver Andrew Marsh are among the other notable players listed as questionable.
Michigan Football Initial Availability Report vs. Ohio State
According to Anthony Broome of The Wolverine, Michigan has 16 players carrying availability designations on its initial report of the week. Here is the complete list heading into Saturday’s matchup in Columbus.
OUT (6)
|Player
|Position
|JJ Buchanan
|WR
|Braydon Alford
|WR
|Andrew Sprague
|OL
|Ace Hamilton
|OL
|Julius Holly
|EDGE
|Micah Ka’apana
|RB
QUESTIONABLE (10)
|Player
|Position
|Bryce Underwood
|QB
|Rod Moore
|S
|Andrew Marsh
|WR
|Jordan Marshall
|RB
|Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
|LB
|John Henry Daley
|EDGE
|Jaylen Pile
|WR
|Brady Norton
|OL
|Jalen Hoffman
|TE
|Blake Frazier
|OL
All Eyes Will Be on Bryce Underwood
Although Michigan has several important players listed as questionable, Underwood’s availability will undoubtedly be the biggest storyline leading up to kickoff. The Wolverines will need their offense to find some consistency if they hope to pull off an upset in Columbus.
Michigan could also receive a significant boost if Marsh is available after Whittingham previously expressed optimism about his potential return. Having Underwood, Marshall and Marsh available would give the Wolverines three important offensive weapons against their biggest rival.
Under the Big Ten’s updated availability reporting procedures, Michigan will release additional reports on Thursday and Friday before submitting its final report two hours before Saturday’s kickoff. Until then, Wolverines fans will be keeping a close eye on Underwood’s status.
Michigan and Ohio State are scheduled to kick off at noon ET on Saturday at Ohio Stadium, with the game televised nationally on FOX. The Wolverines will be looking to close out a disappointing regular season by knocking off their biggest rival.