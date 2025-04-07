Michigan QB Bryce Underwood Raves About… Himself

Michigan's top recruit Bryce Underwood is EXTREMELY confident in himself as he competes in spring practice for the starting QB role in Ann Arbor.

Standing just outside the field where he became a household name in Michigan high school football, Bryce Underwood didn’t need much time to think when asked what makes him special.

“What I feel like I do best, I lead and I’m an honest-to-God game-changer,” Underwood told The Detroit News on Sunday during an NIL event at Belleville High School.

Bryce Underwood

Bryce Underwood Is Not Shying Away From The Spotlight

Now an early enrollee at the University of Michigan, Underwood is already grinding through spring practices, competing for the starting quarterback job this fall. He’s joined in the competition by sophomore Jadyn Davis and Mikey Keene, a transfer from Fresno State who hasn’t practiced yet due to injury.

But Underwood isn’t shying away from the spotlight—he’s putting in the work, staying after practices to throw extra passes and study film.

When asked if he feels like he’s closing in on the starting job?

“Of course,” he said. “Just being myself, honestly. Just working as hard as I can.”

Bottom Line

Michigan might just have a rising star in the making. If Underwood continues to back up his confidence with hard work, it won’t be long before he’s leading the Wolverines on Saturdays at the Big House.

