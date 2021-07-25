Michigan QB Cade McNamara discusses culture change

Sharing is caring!

It’s been an off-season of change for the Michigan Wolverines, who will have several new faces patrolling the sidelines.

But there’s also been a shift in culture within the locker room amongst players dissatisfied with their subpar record against rival schools, and they’re showing it.

“I felt like the leaders as well as everyone in the program — we can make a change this year,” third-year quarterback Cade McNamara said. “Things have to be different. The way things have been going — whether that’s how we play, how we work or the atmosphere in general, we knew there was change (needed), and we’re doing everything we can to change for the better.”

So, what was the needed change? While McNamara didn’t point to anything specific, he did single out Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Ross’ influence in the room.

“Nothing really super specific, but I think that our consistency as far as the leaders on the team, we’re able to rely on those guys a lot,” McNamara said. “Josh and Aidan, those are two really reliable guys who have proven themselves and that care about winning. Having those guys with us and being the huge voices on our team, I feel like just that and having guys representing the culture that we want is a big difference.”

Of course, this season includes a very specific goal as laid out by head coach Jim Harbaugh, who said that they intend to beat rival Ohio State “or die trying”.

– – Quotes via Wolverine Wire Link – –