What a season it was for Cade McNamara and the 2021 Michigan Wolverines as not only did they defeat Ohio State for what seems to be the first time in forever but they also won the Big Ten Championship to advance to their first-ever College Football Playoff.

The question is, was 2021 a fluke, or is Michigan poised to start beating Ohio State on a much more regular basis as they once did?

Well, McNamara does not believe 2021 was a fluke at all and that more of the same is coming in 2022.

Please enable JavaScript Beyond the Box: Michigan's QB Battle

Michigan QB Cade McNamara has message for Ohio State

During the Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, where Michigan defeated Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game, Wolverines QB Cade McNamara spoke to reporters and he had a message for the Buckeyes.

“In a sense, I was surprised at how kind of out of hand I thought it was,” Cade McNamara said, reflecting upon last season’s throttling of the Buckeyes. “I thought the gap was pretty big during that game, and I’m sure Ohio State didn’t feel very good about that. I know that the o-line was very confident in themselves going into that game. That was our identity last season was that we’re going to be physical, and I do not see that changing.”

One thing is for sure. Ohio State is going to be extremely hungry to get back in the win column against Michigan and they will have the chance to do just that this coming season when the teams meet in Columbus.

Nation, do you think Michigan will beat Ohio State again in 2022? Will Cade McNamara be the Wolverines’ starter by the time that game rolls around?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

