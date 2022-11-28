Michigan QB Cade McNamara makes decision on future

What a difference a year can make. At this time last year, Cade McNamara was fresh off leading Michigan to a dominating win over Ohio State, and he was on his way to winning a Big Ten Championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Fast forward to the present, and McNamara, who lost the starting QB job to J.J. McCarthy early in the season, is recovering from surgery he had to repair his injured knee. Now, according to reports, McNamara has made a decision regarding his future.

What decision did Michigan QB Cade McNamara make?

According to a report from Max Olson, McNamara has made the decision to enter the NCAA transfer as a grad transfer.

Really interested to see where Cade McNamara goes from here. Charlotte makes sense, but you don't often see a QB who started for a CFP team hit the market. He'll get lots of calls.

November 28, 2022

Olsen noted that “Charlotte makes sense, but you don’t often see a QB who started for a CFP team hit the market and that he’ll get a lot of calls.”

Nation, where do you think would be the best fit for McNamara?