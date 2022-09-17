Michigan QB Cade McNamara suffers injury vs. Connecticut

McNamara has not returned from the locker room

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines were whooping Connecticut when head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough of starting QB J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara was put into the game.

Unfortunately, McNamara took a couple of big hits, including one right before halftime and it appeared as if he was favoring his left shoulder.

Well, according to reports, McNamara has suffered an injury and he has not yet come out of the locker room for the second half.

Harbaugh made the decision to have McCarthy start the second half with the Wolverines leading UConn by a score of 38-0 at the Big House.

Our best wishes go out to Cade McNamara.

