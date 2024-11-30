Michigan QB Davis Warren Destroys Ohio State With Single Quote Following 13-10 Win

Following Michigan's stunning 13-10 victory over Ohio State on Saturday, quarterback Davis Warren delivered a statement that perfectly captured the intensity and emotion of the rivalry between the two schools. After Michigan players planted their iconic Block M flag at midfield of Ohio State's stadium to celebrate their victory, Warren didn't hold back when asked about the bold gesture.

“We’re going to win in your house and we’re gonna plant the flag. You should’ve done something about it,” Warren said, making it clear that Michigan had every right to celebrate their hard-fought win in one of college football’s most hostile environments.

Michigan QB Davis Warren: “We’re going to win in your house and we’re gonna plant the flag. You should’ve done something about it.” — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) November 30, 2024

Warren’s quote immediately caught fire on social media, as fans of both teams reacted to his unapologetic response. For Michigan, the victory over their bitter rivals marked not only an important win but a statement about their place in college football. The Wolverines were not only able to take down Ohio State but did so in dramatic fashion, earning the right to celebrate in front of their rivals' home crowd.

The flag planting incident, which led to a brawl between the teams, was a fitting conclusion to a game that had already seen its fair share of tension. While the altercation following the game became the talk of the rivalry, Warren’s bold words made it clear that Michigan was more than prepared to embrace the intensity of the rivalry and stand firm in their victory.

With his confident declaration, Warren added fuel to the fire of one of the fiercest rivalries in sports, ensuring that Michigan’s win and the flag planting will be remembered for years to come. In the eyes of Wolverines fans, Warren’s statement was the perfect way to cap off an unforgettable upset in Columbus.