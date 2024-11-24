fb
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Michigan QB Davis Warren Talks About Support Jared Goff Has Given Him

On Saturday, Davis Warren and the Michigan Wolverines made a statement, securing bowl eligibility with a dominant 50-6 win over Northwestern at the Big House. Following the victory, Warren opened up about the invaluable support he's received from Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Davis Warren

Warren, a cancer survivor, shared how Goff's guidance and mentorship have made a significant impact on his journey, both on and off the field. “Just that relationship was huge for me,” Warren said. “He was there for me when I needed someone to be there for me when I was going through my treatment. And then that relationship just kind of grew through working with the same trainers.”

Both Warren and Goff ended up in the Detroit area after their Southern California ties, and their bond has only strengthened over time. Warren reflected on how Goff’s approach to the game has influenced his own growth as a quarterback. “When I was thrown back into the lineup, it’s just watching a lot of his throws, checking down to the running back, him talking about how you got to be a point guard,” Warren explained. “We can’t move the ball as an offense until I get the ball out of my hands, either handing it off or throwing it to a receiver. So that was huge.”

Jared Goff

The mutual respect and shared experiences have clearly helped Warren in his transition to Michigan’s starting quarterback, with Goff’s words continuing to resonate as Warren takes on greater responsibility with the Wolverines. It’s a story of mentorship, resilience, and the power of connection in the world of football.

