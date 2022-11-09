Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State

Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.

What is Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s message for Ohio State?

In a recent interview with Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, one unnamed staffer from the Wolverines 2021 team said they were going to beat the Buckeyes by “out-culturing” them, and that is exactly what they did.

One person who agrees with that is J.J. McCarthy, who told Feldman that “what happened last year is going to be happing for years on.”

“For so many years it’s just been always getting their butts kicked (against the Buckeyes), and when you finally take it to them, you have that realization of, ‘Wow, we can really do this.’ We have a great squad. What happened last year is going to be happening for years on.” Via Bruce Feldman – The Athletic

There is no question about it that McCarthy is ultra-confident in himself and his team, but is he jumping the gun by saying the Wolverines are going to smack the Buckeyes for the foreseeable future?

Honestly, he may be on to something.