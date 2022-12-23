Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]

For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.

What receipts does Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy have for his wins over Ohio State?

Toward the end of the interview, Eisen asked McCarthy what the signs are that are sitting behind him, and McCarthy explained exactly what they are.

McCarthy grabbed the sign that you can see in the photo below and he told Eisen that Jim Harbaugh gives the players a sign for each win they get and that the two he has behind him are very special. He said that Harbaugh wants to make sure that they are up in their office someday so that when people ask how many times he beat OSU, he can just point to the signs.

McCarthy and the Wolverines will take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve. If they win, they will face the winner of No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 OSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.