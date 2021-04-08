Michigan

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy makes jaw-dropping throw in practice [VIDEO]

by

5-star quarterback prospect J.J. McCarthy is showing off his stuff for the Michigan Wolverines in spring practice, and we got another example today of why he’s certainly got a bright future ahead of him.

Check out this dazzling 50-yard throw he completed to Christian Dixon:

He’ll be in competition for the job with Cade McNamara and the tranfering Alan Bowman, but with throws like that, he will be making it a tough decision for the team’s revamped coaching staff.

