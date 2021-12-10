Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy pays visit to kids at Children’s hospital [Photos]

Earlier this week, J.J. McCarthy announced he was making some generous donations to different people in need and now he is doing even more.

On Friday, McCarthy surprised some youngsters at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital virtually with the hopes of cheering them up a bit.

As you can see by the photos below, it looks like McCarthy accomplished his mission.

🏈 💙 Today @UMich quarterback @jjmccarthy09 surprised some of our #LittleVictors with a virtual visit. It was just what they needed to brighten their day. It’s more than football. Hail, J.J.! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fLpukZfEaq — C.S. Mott Children's (@MottChildren) December 10, 2021