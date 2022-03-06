Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy suffers shoulder injury, needs surgery

According to a report from Barstool Sports, Michigan sophomore QB J.J McCarthy has suffered a shoulder injury that will require injury.
The report says McCarthy will miss spring practice but he should be back by July.
There has not yet been an official announcement from Michigan.
Stay tuned.
