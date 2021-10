The Michigan Wolverines are on the verge of earning their first victory against the Wisconsin Badgers on enemy turf since November 17, 2001, and this was the exclamation point on the afternoon.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected with Daylen Baldwin on a beautiful 56-yard throw, putting this game out of reach:

💪 @UMichFootball is running away with this one! pic.twitter.com/NSdA5VsAvd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 2, 2021