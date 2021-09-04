Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s breaks internet with first career TD pass [Video]

During Saturday’s win over Western Michigan, Michigan true freshman J.J. McCarthy got some second-half run and he certainly made the best of it.

Take a look as McCarthy makes an absolutely amazing throw to Daylen Baldwin for a 69-yard TD!

Following the throw, Dan Orlovsky said it reminded him of Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes!

This kid is going to be very fun to watch over the next 3-4 years.