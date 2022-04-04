Michigan QB JJ McCarthy gives timetable for his return

Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, most expected that QB JJ McCarthy would challenge Cade McNamara for the starting QB spot in 2022.

That was until news broke that McCarthy had suffered an injury and that the Wolverines were going to take things slow to make sure that he could return at 100%.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, McCarthy said at Michigan’s spring game this past Saturday that he will be back throwing in 15 days.

From Sports Illustrated:

“After talking with McCarthy over the weekend, it appears as though that period of time is coming to an end. I was able to catch up with the sophomore QB on the sideline prior to last Saturday’s Spring Game in the Big House, where he revealed that he’ll back throwing sooner than most people expected.

“Not yet,” said McCarthy when I asked him if he’d be throwing during the Spring Game. “Fifteen days.”

Nation, what are your expectations for JJ McCarthy this coming season?