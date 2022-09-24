U of M

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy has insane run vs. Maryland [Video]

Watch as JJ McCarthy runs all over the field before finally picking up a first down for Michigan.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
If you are a fan of JJ McCarthy the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines, you are most likely wondering what in the heck is going on, as they are currently trailing Maryland 13-10 late in the first half.

Though there have not been very many bright spots for the Wolverines, McCarthy did wow the crown with an insane first-down run against the Terrapins.

