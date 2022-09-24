Michigan QB JJ McCarthy has insane run vs. Maryland [Video]

If you are a fan of JJ McCarthy the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines, you are most likely wondering what in the heck is going on, as they are currently trailing Maryland 13-10 late in the first half.
Though there have not been very many bright spots for the Wolverines, McCarthy did wow the crown with an insane first-down run against the Terrapins.
Watch as McCarthy runs all over the field before finally picking up a first down for Michigan.
Guarantee: This will not be the last time you see this J.J. McCarthy run to get the 1st down. 👀@jjmccarthy09 x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/fjpJLFmghe
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 24, 2022