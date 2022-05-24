Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy reveals ‘blessing in disguise’

Not long after the Michigan Wolverines‘ loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal, news broke that QB J.J. McCarthy had suffered a shoulder injury and he was being shut down from throwing.

Fast forward to the present and McCarthy is back to throwing on a regular basis, which is great news for the Wolverines as the 2022 season approaches.

During a recent camp, he spoke about his injury being a “blessing in disguise” because he had the chance to connect with former MLB pitching coach and current guru of throwing mechanics, Tom House.

Check it out.

For #Michigan QB @jjmccarthy09, his shoulder injury was ‘a blessing in disguise.’ The biggest blessing of them all was the chance to connect the guru of throwing mechanics, @tomhouse. #GoBlue (VIP) https://t.co/IY6SxMIbIx pic.twitter.com/1BWG0tpam4 — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) May 23, 2022

House, who is a former Major League Baseball pitcher and then pitching coach, is the founder of Team Mustard, where his goal is to help young players to be their own GOAT.

