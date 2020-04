The 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone and in all, 10 University of Michigan players were selected.

One of those 10 players was not Wolverines starting QB, Shea Patterson, who waited seven rounds but did not hear his name called.

Just moments ago, Patterson took to Instagram to wish his teammates who got drafted the best of luck.

It is not much of a surprise that Patterson did not get drafted but there is still a chance he signs with a team as an undrafted rookie free agent.