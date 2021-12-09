Michigan RB Blake Corum crushes Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud on Twitter

Here we go!!

On Wednesday, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud met with the media to talk about being selected as one of the four finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy.

During the presser, Stroud took the opportunity to make an excuse for the Buckeyes butt-whooping at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines, saying that his team was dealing with flu issues.

Well, Michigan RB Blake Corum is having none of that and on Wednesday night, he fired off a tweet that was clearly aimed at Stroud.

“Excuses are tools of incompetence used to build bridges to nowhere and monuments of nothingness, and those who use them seldom specialize in anything else. Go Blue”

Check. Mate.

