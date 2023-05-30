Michigan RB Blake Corum gives update on his injury

Michigan‘s dominance in the Big Ten conference has been undeniable, with back-to-back championship victories and appearances in the College Football Playoff under the leadership of Jim Harbaugh and the legs of Blake Corum. As the Wolverines prepare for another season, one key factor in their potential success is the return of Corum, who suffered a knee injury during a game against Illinois last year. During a recent interview with The 33rd Team, Corum gave an update on his injury.

With June just around the corner and fall camp approaching, Corum is eager to get back on the field. In a recent interview with The 33rd Team, he expressed his excitement about the upcoming season and his readiness to return to action. Corum's dedication to his rehabilitation has been evident, and he has been documenting his progress in a video series. He expressed his eagerness to participate fully in team activities and workouts, highlighting his return to form and his anticipation for the upcoming challenges.

“I can’t wait,” Corum said in Part II of a six-part video series documenting his offseason. “I cannot wait — I cannot wait until next Friday. Because I’m really, like, full-go. I don’t have to be hesitant.”

“I’m watching my teammates do a conditioning test (in spring); I can’t do a conditioning test,” Corum said. “I’m back. I’m really in it now. I cannot wait for summer workouts.”

“I’m going to be doing everything the guys are doing — from squatting to lifting to doing individual drills. I feel like I’m back to myself. I’m happy as can be.”

Bottom Line: Corum returning is HUGE for the Wolverines

The significance of Corum's return cannot be overstated. As Michigan's leading rusher last season, with an impressive 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns, Corum's dynamic presence on the field played a vital role in the team's success. His ability to contribute to all aspects of the game, from running and lifting to individual drills, signifies his confidence in his recovery and readiness to reclaim his role as a key player for the Wolverines. Furthermore, his positive attitude and enthusiasm are infectious, as he aims to motivate and inspire his teammates to perform at their best.