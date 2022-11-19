Michigan RB Blake Corum injury update

Michigan running back Blake Corum was forced to leave Saturday’s game against Illinois after suffering what appeared to be a knee injury. After picking up a big gain late in the first half, Corum was hit and as he went down, he began grabbing his knee. After staying down for a bit, Corum was able to walk off the field under his own power but he headed straight to the locker room. According to the telecast, Corum had tears in his eyes as he walked off the field.

Michigan RB Blake Corum suffers knee injury

UPDATE: According to reports, Corum looks good to go as he ran out of the tunnel following halftime and he is going through drills on the field.

BLAKE CORUM COMES JOGGING OUT OF THE LOCKER ROOM, GETS A HUGE CHEER FROM THE CROWD AND RAISES A FIST IN THE AIR

November 19, 2022

Here is the play when Corum was injured.

VIDEO: Blake Corum takes a hit to his knee, leaves the field with apparent injury pic.twitter.com/y0A1tuzrNx — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 19, 2022

Prior to leaving with an injury, Corum had carried the ball 17 times for 103 yards and a touchdown. He also had two catches for 39 yards.

Heading into today’s game, Corum had 1,349 yards and 18 total touchdowns on the season and he was considered one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

