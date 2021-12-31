Michigan RB Blake Corum issues promise to fans after Orange Bowl

It wasn’t the night that the Michigan Wolverines were envisioning tonight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the Orange Bowl, getting dominated from start to finish by Georgia and dropping a 34-11 decision.
And while this isn’t the way that fans wanted to see the season end, quarterback Blake Corum issued a promise to the Wolverines fans that remained behind in the stands as he walked towards the tunnel that led to the team locker room.
“I promise you, we’ll be back!” Corum exclaimed.
“I promise you, we’ll be back.” pic.twitter.com/BtoqPnsyxw
— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 1, 2022
