Michigan RB Blake Corum makes Barry Sanders-like 50-yard run

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Blake Corum Michigan

If you have been paying attention to the Michigan Wolverines so far this season, you are well aware that RB Blake Corum has been absolutely unstoppable.

In fact, heading into Saturday’s game against Indiana, Corum had rushed for 611 yards and a whopping 10 touchdowns.

Blake Corum turns into Barry Sanders for insane run

It did not take Blake Corum too long to make his presence felt on Saturday as he took his first carry and busted off an amazing 50-yard run.

Watch as Corum does his best Barry Sanders imitation before being brought down at the 1-yard line. Corum proceeded to score on the very next play to give him 11 rushing touchdowns on the year.

Here are a couple of views for ya.

