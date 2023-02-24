Michigan RB Blake Corum makes BOLD guarantee for 2023 season

Throughout most of the 2022 season, Michigan RB Blake Corum was a top Heisman Trophy contender until he sustained a knee injury during the Wolverines' Week 11 matchup vs. Illinois. Despite this setback, he managed to finish the regular season with 1,463 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. Corum could have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, but told Rich Eisen of the Rich Eisen Show that he has “unfinished business” in Ann Arbor.

“I have unfinished business,” Corum said to Rich Eisen. “I didn't like the way I went out in the Big House. I don't like people remembering me being hurt, so I will be coming back for it all next year. Coming back for it all. I believe in my teammates, I believe in this new team, Team 144. It's going to be a beautiful thing. It's going to take a bunch of work, blood, sweat, and tears, but I'm ready to run it back. I'm ready to continue to be in the community. I'm going to get my degree, and I'm going to leave my legacy.”

Blake Corum makes BOLD guarantee for Michigan's 2023 season

The Wolverines have won back-to-back Big Ten Championships, which is awesome, but they failed to get past the College Football Semifinals in each of those seasons.

During a recent Wolverines' basketball game, Corum made a BOLD guarantee that the fans are going to love.

“Man, it feels good to be back,” Corum said Wednesday during halftime of Michigan basketball's win over Nebraska. “All I am going to say is that we are going to win the national championship and go down in history. Go Blue.”

Why it Matters for Corum and the Wolverines

Yes, the Michigan football team has had a great deal of success over the past two seasons, but their goal in 2022 was to win a National Championship, and that did not happen. That being said, the Wolverines are absolutely loaded heading into the 2023 season, and Corum, who is expected to be 100% healthy by the time June rolls around, is making it clear that the plan is to win the whole darn thing this time around.