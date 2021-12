The Michigan Wolverines are on the board first!

Running back Blake Corum has announced his presence in tonight’s Big Ten Championship game in a huge way, sprinting 67 yards for the game’s opening touchdown to put the Wolverines on top midway through the first quarter:

Blake Corum with the speed but how about J.J. McCarthy as the lead blocker 🤯⚡️@UMichFootball takes the 7-0 lead over Iowa in the Big Ten Champ Game! pic.twitter.com/GDjzmhdeeL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021