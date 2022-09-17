U of M

Michigan RB Blake Corum ties school record vs. Connecticut

Blake Corum may not have a ton of rushing yards against Connecticut but he sure does have a lot of touchdowns.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Blake Corum Michigan
Highlights
  • Corum has five touchdowns through three quarters
  • The last Michigan RB to score five TDs is Hassan Haskins
  • Corum has tied the school record
What a day it has been for University of Michigan running back, Blake Corum!

At the time of this article being written, there were still 2:32 remaining in the third quarter but Corum had already tied a school record by scoring five touchdowns against Connecticut.

You may remember the last time a Michigan running back scored five touchdowns in a game as Hassan Haskins scored five last year during the Wolverines’ big win over Ohio State.

We are guessing that Corum will sit out the rest of the game but you never know.

