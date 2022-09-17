Michigan RB Blake Corum ties school record vs. Connecticut

The last Michigan RB to score five TDs is Hassan Haskins

Corum has five touchdowns through three quarters

What a day it has been for University of Michigan running back, Blake Corum!

At the time of this article being written, there were still 2:32 remaining in the third quarter but Corum had already tied a school record by scoring five touchdowns against Connecticut.

You may remember the last time a Michigan running back scored five touchdowns in a game as Hassan Haskins scored five last year during the Wolverines’ big win over Ohio State.

We are guessing that Corum will sit out the rest of the game but you never know.

What a photo! What a day for Blake Corum Michigan’s RB scored five touchdowns, tying a single-game program record. AP’s Paul Sancya captured the celebration. pic.twitter.com/uBhxcsllac — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 17, 2022