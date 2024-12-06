fb
Friday, December 6, 2024
Michigan Running Back To Enter Transfer Portal

Michigan sophomore running back Cole Cabana, a former four-star prospect from Dexter (Mich.) High, has announced that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. After a limited role with the Wolverines, having seen action in only one game, Cabana will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Cabana thanked the University of Michigan, his coaches, and teammates for the opportunities he's had, writing:

“First I would like to Thank GOD for giving me the opportunity to be where I am today. I would like to thank the Michigan coaches who believed in me and brought me into this University as well as my teammates who I’m grateful for. With that being said, I will be entering the Transfer Portal with 3 years of eligibility.”

Cabana, who was highly regarded coming out of high school, will now seek a fresh start elsewhere, looking for a program where he can contribute and make the most of his remaining eligibility.

