Michigan RB Donovan Edwards claims anti-Semitic retweet was a ‘glitch’

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
University of Michigan running back Donovan Edwards has found himself in a bit of hot water after he retweeted an anti-Semitic tweet that was originally posted by rapper, Kanye West. Edwards has since taken to Twitter to explain that his retweet was a “glitch” and that he is “unequivocally against racism.” Edwards has reportedly spoken to Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and Harbaugh has said he will take the team to the Holocaust Museum, so they can learn more about Jewish history.

What did Donovan Edwards say about his anti-Semitic retweet?

Here is what Donovan Edwards tweeted out this morning in his defense.

“The retweet was a glitch,” he wrote. “I speak for myself. I know what’s in my heart. I am unequivocally against racism, exploitation & oppression in all forms, including stereotyping and trafficking in hate. I have nothing but love for others & I never judge anyone based on race or religion.”

Nation, what are your thoughts on this?

