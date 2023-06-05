Donovan Edwards, the highly acclaimed running back who chose to join the Michigan Wolverines as a five-star recruit, is generating buzz as he enters his junior year of college. Despite being the second running back on the depth chart behind Blake Corum, Edwards is poised for a standout season. His talent and explosive playmaking abilities have earned him a spot on 247Sports' top 10 list of the most explosive players in college football for the upcoming 2023 season, ranking at an impressive No. 7. Edwards' electrifying performances, especially during the final three games of the previous season, have showcased his potential as a game-changing athlete.

Michigan RB Donovan Edwards makes ‘most explosive' list for 2023

Here is what 247Sports has to say about Edwards:

Donovan Edwards would be an elite starter on most teams but splits reps last season with a Heisman candidate in Michigan’s backfield–– Blake Corum. Still, he came up just nine yards short of a 1,000-yard season in 2022 and posted 7.1 yards per carry, good for third-most both in program history and among college football running backs last season. No performance better encapsulated Edwards’ big-play ability than his 216-yard outing against Ohio State in which he broke off touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards. He is also a capable receiver with 465 yards and three scores for his career.

Bottom Line – A Force to be Reckoned With

Donovan Edwards has proven himself as a dynamic and explosive force in college football. With his remarkable athleticism and playmaking abilities, he has rightfully earned a place among the most exciting players to watch in the upcoming 2023 season. While sharing the field with a fellow standout running back, Edwards has consistently demonstrated his potential to shine as a lead option. As he continues to develop and make significant contributions to the Michigan Wolverines, football enthusiasts can anticipate witnessing more electrifying performances from this rising star. Edwards has undoubtedly become a key player to watch, leaving a lasting impact on the field and further solidifying his place as a standout talent in college football.