The Michigan Wolverines are officially turning their attention to Michigan State, and freshman running back Savion Hiter already has a pretty interesting understanding of what awaits him.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

Following Michigan’s 28-21 victory over Rutgers on Saturday, Hiter was asked what he knows about the heated rivalry between the Wolverines and Spartans.

His answer was short, direct, and probably won’t go unnoticed in East Lansing.

Michigan running back Savion Hiter (5) celebrates a first down against Penn State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Savion Hiter Calls Michigan State Rivalry a “Dirty Game”

Hiter, who is preparing for his first Michigan-Michigan State showdown, didn’t hold back when describing what he’s heard about the rivalry.

“All I know is it’s a dirty game,” Hiter told Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press following Michigan’s victory over Rutgers. “So I have to, you know, nut up and just take every hit that I get. … All I know is it’s really a dirty game.”

That’s certainly one way to introduce yourself to one of college football’s most intense rivalries.

Hiter wasn’t accusing any specific Michigan State player of dirty play, but his comments make it clear that he’s expecting an extremely physical matchup.

And after Saturday’s performance against Rutgers, there’s a good chance he’ll be right in the middle of the action.

Hiter Could Play Major Role Against Michigan State

The freshman running back took on his largest workload of the season against Rutgers, carrying the ball 20 times as Michigan earned its first road victory of 2026.

Hiter also played an important role on the Wolverines’ game-winning fourth-quarter drive, helping move the chains before Tommy Carr scored the go-ahead touchdown.

Michigan’s 28-21 victory featured 427 total yards of offense and 12 successful third-down conversions, giving head coach Kyle Whittingham some encouraging signs heading into rivalry week.

Carr accounted for three touchdowns, while Hiter’s increased involvement suggested Michigan may be developing another dependable option in its backfield.

As we previously reported following Carr’s first victory as Michigan’s starting quarterback, the Wolverines also received an encouraging display of support from Bryce Underwood after Saturday’s win.

Now, Michigan’s young offensive players face an entirely different challenge.

Michigan State Rivalry Already Heating Up

The Wolverines enter Saturday’s showdown with a 5-3 record, while Michigan State sits at 2-6 under first-year head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

However, records rarely tell the entire story when the Paul Bunyan Trophy is on the line.

Michigan has won four consecutive meetings against Michigan State, and the Spartans would undoubtedly love to end that streak at the Big House.

As we reported when the kickoff time was officially announced, the two rivals will meet Saturday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game streaming on Peacock.

Hiter’s comments add another interesting element to a matchup that already carries plenty of emotion.

The freshman has never experienced the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry firsthand, but he clearly understands that Saturday won’t be just another football game.

And if Hiter believes it’s going to be a dirty, physical battle, he sounds more than ready to find out for himself.