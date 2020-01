According to Michigan running back Tru Wilson, he has decided to transfer for his final season of NCAA eligibility.

I appreciate everything the University of Michigan has done for me these last 4 years. I will graduate in the spring and will transfer to finish my last year of college football. God bless and Forever Go Blue🙏🏽〽️ pic.twitter.com/glfsHsHeUu — Tru Wilson (@T_Wilson003) January 9, 2020

More to come…