Michigan recruit Alex VanSumeren gets offer from Alabama

Though defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren has been verbally committed to the Michigan Wolverines since December of 2019, he’s still receiving scholarship offers.

The latest has come from the Alabama Crimson Tide, which VanSumeren announced on his Twitter feed earlier in the day.

At 6’3 and 270 lbs, the four-star DL hails from Garber High School in Essexville, MI. According to 247Sports analyst Allen Trieu, VanSumeren is a player to watch.

“I’ve seen him at camps since his freshman year and he was blowing back juniors with D1 offers back then, so I am not surprised he has been a force for Garber his first two seasons,” he said. “He is strong, will only get stronger, has a great motor and all of that meanness and toughness on the field you like to see in the position. I have to think he will be one of the best players in the state when he’s a senior.”