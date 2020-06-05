41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, June 6, 2020
type here...

Michigan recruit Alex VanSumeren gets offer from Alabama

College Sports
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Though defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren has been verbally committed to the Michigan Wolverines since December of 2019, he’s still receiving scholarship offers.

The latest has come from the Alabama Crimson Tide, which VanSumeren announced on his Twitter feed earlier in the day.

At 6’3 and 270 lbs, the four-star DL hails from Garber High School in Essexville, MI. According to 247Sports analyst Allen Trieu, VanSumeren is a player to watch.

“I’ve seen him at camps since his freshman year and he was blowing back juniors with D1 offers back then, so I am not surprised he has been a force for Garber his first two seasons,” he said. “He is strong, will only get stronger, has a great motor and all of that meanness and toughness on the field you like to see in the position. I have to think he will be one of the best players in the state when he’s a senior.”

– – Quotes via Alan Trieu of 247Sports Link – –

SourceAlan Trieu
Via247 Sports
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

College Sports

Michigan recruit Alex VanSumeren gets offer from Alabama

Michael Whitaker - 0
Though defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren has been verbally committed to the Michigan Wolverines since December of 2019, he's still receiving scholarship offers. The latest has...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees responds to President Trumps support tweet

Arnold Powell - 0
In case you have been in a hole, New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees made some insensitive comments the other day which has NFL...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

SoFi Stadium construction worker dies after falling from roof

Michael Whitaker - 0
Work on the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA has been paused following the death of a construction worker on Friday. The the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Adrian Peterson: NFL players “without a doubt” will kneel for anthem next season

Michael Whitaker - 0
The controversy involving National Football League players kneeling for the national anthem prior to games doesn't appear to be over in the slightest. According...
Read more

Related news

College Sports

Michigan Wolverines freshman football class to report June 15

Michael Whitaker - 0
It looks like training for the next Michigan Wolverines football season is about to officially get underway. According to a report from the Detroit...
Read more
College Sports

Oakland University’s Greg Kampe on social injustice: ‘It’s time to show our work’

Don Drysdale - 0
On May 25th, yet another black man was murdered at the hands of a white police officer. That man was George Floyd and the...
Read more
College Sports

Concept Michigan Football helmets put modern twists on classic design

Michael Whitaker - 0
Not only are the Michigan Wolverines the winningest program in college football history, but their uniforms and helmet designs are among the greatest of...
Read more
College Sports

Jim Harbaugh, Isaiah Livers participate in Ann Arbor protest

Michael Whitaker - 0
A peaceful protest took place in Ann Arbor earlier today, and featured some prominent members of the University of Michigan sports scene. Head football coach...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.