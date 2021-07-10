Michigan recruit Caleb Houstan drains three, stares down Gonzaga recruit Chet Holmgren [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Let me begin by saying what I have been saying for some time now. Michigan fans are going to absolutely love incoming freshman Caleb Houstan.

Now, on to the good stuff.

On Saturday, during Canada’s FIBA U19 World Cup semifinal game against the United States, incoming Michigan Caleb Houstan drilled a three over Gonzaga incoming freshman Chet Holmgren and then stared him down.

Check out the video that is now all over Twitter.

Michigan freshman Caleb Houstan drains a three over Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren, then stares him down 😤😤 #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/SuXkG4Z4vl — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) July 10, 2021

Yep, Wolverines fans are going to love this kid!