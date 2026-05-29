Michigan Recruiting Still Rolling After Myles Smith Miss

Myles Smith picked Indiana on May 28, but Michigan recruiting already landed four 2027 commitments in May: edge Jayce Brewer, running back Tyson Robinson, defensive back Darius Johnson, and athlete Lundon Hampton. Smith is an in-state four-star edge, so the miss stands out, but Michigan recruiting still added verified talent at multiple spots in May.

That stretch covered edge, running back, defensive back, and athlete. It also included both in-state and out-of-state wins, with Hampton joining from Michigan and Robinson committing out of Mississippi after choosing the Wolverines over Alabama, Arizona State, Miami, and Tennessee.

May brought additions across the board

Brewer committed on May 9, giving Michigan recruiting a four-star edge addition early in the month. Robinson followed on May 16 as another four-star pickup, this time at running back.

Johnson committed on May 18, adding a four-star defensive back to the class. Hampton then joined on May 21 as an in-state athlete and running back, extending the May run into another position group.

In-state work did not stop with Smith

Smith’s decision still matters because Michigan was in the mix for a four-star edge from Farmington before he chose Indiana over Michigan, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kentucky on May 28. Losing that battle hurt.

Michigan recruiting also added Hampton from inside the state during the same month. The May group was not built only on local recruiting either, with Robinson giving the class an out-of-state win from Brandon, Mississippi.

Spring activity provided background for the run

April already featured recruiting movement in Ann Arbor. Michigan had picked up four commitments that month, and the spring game brought key 2027 targets to campus, as detailed during spring-game weekend.

The available reporting supports that as background for an active stretch, even if it does not prove a direct line from one weekend visit to each May pledge. By May 21, Michigan recruiting had added Brewer, Robinson, Johnson, and Hampton in a 12-day span.

The next concrete marker is whether that four-player May run grows with another confirmed 2027 commitment after Smith’s decision. For now, the verified story is straightforward: Michigan took a miss on one target and still banked four additions across four position groups in May.