Michigan releases jersey numbers for freshmen, other newcomers

On Monday, Michigan basketball released the jersey numbers that incoming freshman and other newcomers will be wearing for the 2020-2021 season.

From MLive:

The men’s basketball program announced on Monday the uniform numbers for Hunter Dickinson (No. 1), Jace Howard (10), Zeb Jackson (3), and Terrance Williams (5).

Only Williams’ number was occupied by a returning player, junior-to-be Adrien Nuñez. Nuñez will switch to No. 0 next season. Michigan also announced graduate transfer Mike Smith will wear No. 12, the number he wore during first two years at Columbia before switching to 21.

The program still has not officially recognized transfers Chaundee Brown or Nojel Eastern and the online roster has not been updated from last season. Brown wore No. 23 at Wake Forest; Brandon Johns Jr. currently wears that for Michigan. At Purdue, Eastern wore No, which is unoccupied at Michigan.

Darn, I was kind of hoping Jace Howard would wear his father’s (Juwan Howard) No. 25.