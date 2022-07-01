On Thursday, the surprising news broke that USC and UCLA were working on leaving the Pac-12 to join Michigan, Michigan State, and others in the Big Ten.

Within hours, the news became official and the two storied Pac-12 schools will indeed be joining the Big Ten in 2024.

A day later, Michigan president Mary Sue Coleman and athletic director Warde Manuel released a statement.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Michigan Wolverines are being hurt by academics

Michigan releases statement following news that USC, UCLA are joining Big Ten

Here is the full statement from Michigan president Mary Sue Coleman and athletic director Warde Manuel, which was released just moments ago.

We are pleased to confirm this decision and extend a warm welcome to our newest members, both of which are renowned research universities, members of the Association of American Universities and championship-level athletic departments.

In the coming days and months, and ahead of UCLA and USC officially starting Big Ten Conference competition, there will be many logistical questions and considerations for the membership to carefully consider. We will be inclusive and thoughtful in the many important aspects of our new conference makeup with a full commitment to a positive student-athlete experience and fiscal sustainability to support our mission.

In the midst of a changing college sports landscape, we hope that you will join us in welcoming the Bruins and Trojans to the B1G family.

Go Blue!

Mary Sue Coleman

President

Warde Manuel

Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics

Beginning in 2024, the Big Ten will now have 16 teams and it will be extremely interesting to see where USC and UCLA are placed as far as divisions go. Or, maybe the Big Ten will decide to reconfigure the divisions or even get rid of them altogether.

Nation, how do you feel about USC and UCLA coming to the Big Ten to join Michigan? What do you think the divisions should look like?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

