Michigan removed from NCAA Hockey Tournament due to COVID-19 concerns

According to a report from Clayton Safie, the University of Michigan hockey team has been removed from the 2021 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament due to positive COVID-19 tests within UM’s tier-one testing group.

No. 2 seed Michigan was scheduled to play No. 3 seed Minnesota Duluth on Friday night in the opening round of the tournament.

