Michigan reportedly down 5 players for game at Rutgers

Well, this is not good

When the Michigan basketball team takes on Rutgers on Tuesday night, they will reportedly be without 5 players and one staffer.

According to Andrew Kahn, Brandon Johns Jr., Frankie Collins, Terrance Williams II, Jaron Faulds, and staffer Jaaron Simmons did not travel for medical reasons. Zeb Jackson did not travel due to private, personal reasons.

This will be a tough one for a Michigan team that really needs a win.

