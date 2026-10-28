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Michigan Reportedly Makes QB1 Decision for Rutgers Matchup

Michigan QB1 Decision Tommy Carr
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The Michigan Wolverines started Tommy Carr for the first time this season against the Indiana Hoosiers last week. This week, according to On3’s Pete Nakos, “Michigan is expected to start Tommy Carr instead of Bryce Underwood vs. Rutgers following making a change last week for the Indiana game.”

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This is the second straight week that Carr is going to be the starting quarterback for the Wolverines. They lost to the Hoosiers 13-6 in overtime last week.

Tommy Carr gets start for second straight week for the Wolverines

With Carr being the starting quarterback for the second straight week, this means that Bryce Underwood may not be starting again for Michigan this season. Carr against Indiana completed 62.5% of his passes for 167 yards and one interception. He also rushed for only six yards on 15 carries and zero touchdowns, and only averaged 0.4 yards per carry.

With just five games remaining and having a 4-3 record, it is obvious that head coach Kyle Whittingham and offensive coordinator Jason Beck want to see what they have with Beck for the rest of the season. They need to flat out just name him the starter for the rest of the season and move on from Underwood.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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