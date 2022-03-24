Michigan reveals starting lineup for Sweet 16 matchup vs. Villanova

It is almost game time as the Michigan Wolverines are getting ready to take on the Villanova Wildcats in a Sweet 16 matchup.

Just moments ago, Michigan released their starting lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, It will be Davante’ Jones, Eli Brooks, Hunter Dickinson, Moussa Diabate, and Caleb Houstan who will take the court first for the Wolverines.

Nobody thought they would be here but on Thursday night, the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines will take on the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats in a Sweet 16 matchup.

Here are all of the details you need to watch tonight’s game, along with my prediction.

What: Sweet 16 – No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 2 Villanova

When: Thursday, Mar. 24, 7:29 p.m. EST

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Television: TBS

Steam: Sling TV and Paramount Plus

Odds: MICH +5, O/U 135.5

PREDICTION:

Not many believed Michigan should be in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, but here they are. And not many believed Michigan would defeat No. 3 Tennessee in the Round of 32 to move on to the Sweet 16, but they did.

Now, very few are picking the Wolverines to take down Villanova to move on to the Elite 8 but I have a feeling that could just have enough gas left in the tank to get the job done on Thursday night.

That being said, I picked against Michigan in their game vs. Tennessee and they proved me wrong.

Let’s try that strategy again!

Michigan 73

Villanova 79