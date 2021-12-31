Michigan reveals uniform combination for Orange Bowl matchup vs. Georgia [Photo]

In just less than two hours, No. 2 Michigan will take on No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Semifinal matchup at the Orange Bowl.
Everybody has been wondering with uniforms the Wolverines will be wearing and we now know they will wearing blue on blue against the Bulldogs.
These are the same uniforms Michigan wore in their monumental win over Ohio State.
All-blues confirmed. pic.twitter.com/Y2jwBIqJBS
— Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) December 31, 2021
