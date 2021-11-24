Michigan rises in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The latest College Football Playoff rankings have been released and the top 10 looks different than a week ago.

As you can see below, Michigan moved up to No. 5 in the rankings, while Michigan State dropped all the way down to No. 12 following their blowout loss to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes, who will be in Ann Arbor this coming Saturday to take on Michigan, come in at No. 2.

Here are the full rankings for your viewing pleasure.

1- Georgia

2- Ohio State

3- Alabama

4- Cincinnati

5- Michigan

6- Notre Dame

7- Oklahoma State

8- Baylor

9- Ole Miss

10- Oklahoma

11- Oregon

12- Michigan State

13- BYU

14- Wisconsin

15- Texas A&M

16- Iowa

17- Pittsburgh

18- Wake Forest

19- Utah

20- NC State

21- San Diego State

22- UTSA

23- Clemson

24- Houston

25- Arkansas

Nation, do you agree with the committee this week?