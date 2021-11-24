Michigan rises in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The latest College Football Playoff rankings have been released and the top 10 looks different than a week ago.
As you can see below, Michigan moved up to No. 5 in the rankings, while Michigan State dropped all the way down to No. 12 following their blowout loss to Ohio State.
The Buckeyes, who will be in Ann Arbor this coming Saturday to take on Michigan, come in at No. 2.
Here are the full rankings for your viewing pleasure.
1- Georgia
2- Ohio State
3- Alabama
4- Cincinnati
5- Michigan
6- Notre Dame
7- Oklahoma State
8- Baylor
9- Ole Miss
10- Oklahoma
11- Oregon
12- Michigan State
13- BYU
14- Wisconsin
15- Texas A&M
16- Iowa
17- Pittsburgh
18- Wake Forest
19- Utah
20- NC State
21- San Diego State
22- UTSA
23- Clemson
24- Houston
25- Arkansas
Nation, do you agree with the committee this week?