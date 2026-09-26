Michigan Rules 9 Players OUT vs. Iowa

Michigan will enter Saturday’s ranked showdown against Iowa without nine players, including starting right tackle Andrew Sprague and sixth offensive lineman Manuel Beigel.

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The Wolverines’ final Big Ten availability report lists the following players as out:

WR Braydon Alford

RB Micah Ka’apana

RB Jonathan Brown

DE Julius Holly

CB Jeffrey Chukwu

OL Ace Hamilton

OL Andrew Sprague

OL Andrew Babalola

OL Manuel Beigel

The largest concern is clearly on the offensive line. Sprague had been listed as questionable throughout the week, while Beigel began the week as doubtful. Both have now been ruled out for Michigan’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the No. 17 Hawkeyes.

That is a lot of missing beef for a game expected to be decided in the trenches.

Michigan Must Reshuffle Its Offensive Line

Sprague also missed Michigan’s 52-17 win over UTEP. Kyle Whittingham previously said his return could come anywhere from this week to several weeks, leaving Michigan without a firm timetable for its starting right tackle.

Evan Link and Blake Frazier are the leading candidates to handle the tackle spots. Beigel’s absence also removes Michigan’s preferred “Rhino,” the sixth offensive lineman frequently used in heavy formations and short-yardage situations.

The earlier Michigan injury report raised concerns about Beigel and Dom Nichols, while 247Sports detailed Sprague’s uncertain timetable. Nichols does not appear among Saturday’s nine players ruled out, nor does starting cornerback Zeke Berry. 247sports.com

Michigan Gets Better News on Defense

Nichols’ availability preserves Michigan’s primary edge combination with John Henry Daley. Berry’s absence from the out list is also encouraging after he missed the UTEP game.

The Wolverines will need both against an Iowa team receiving its own injury reinforcements. Running back L.J. Phillips Jr. was previously cleared to return against Michigan, giving the Hawkeyes another option in a backfield that has already produced three different 100-yard rushers.

Iowa ruled out only one player, defensive back Kyler Gerardy.

Michigan still has the healthier starting defense. Its offensive-line depth is about to receive a far less comfortable examination.