Within the hour, undefeated Michigan will take the field against a Nebraska team that has already put a scare into a couple of top 25 teams this season.

According to the Wolverines athletic department, wide receiver Roman Wilson will not play in tonight’s game as he is dealing with an undisclosed injury that he suffered during last week’s win at Wisconsin.

Wilson has been one of Michigan’s top wide receivers so far this season and not having him available could impact the passing game.