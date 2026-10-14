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Next gameRed WingsThu, Oct 15 vs PHI · 7:30 PM1-3

Penn State Can’t Stop the Run. Michigan Can’t Run.

Michigan run game graphic ahead of the Penn State game at Michigan Stadium
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The Michigan run game has stalled exactly where it can least afford to. The Wolverines are averaging just 3.4 yards per rush in Big Ten play, 14th in the conference. Their opponent Saturday, the Penn State Nittany Lions, is giving up 5.9 yards per carry in league games, the third-worst mark in the Big Ten.

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That is the clearest opening the Wolverines have had all season to fix the ground game. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 17 at Michigan Stadium on CBS.

The Michigan Run Game Belongs to Marshall and Hiter

A heavy dose of Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter is what the Wolverines offense is going to need this weekend against the Nittany Lions. Marshall has rushed for 244 yards on 55 carries and three touchdowns, along with averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

As for Hiter, he has rushed for 145 yards on 46 carries and two touchdowns, along with averaging 3.2 yards per carry. Can Hiter and Marshall get a combined 45-50 carries against the Nittany Lions on Saturday? It remains to be seen what the game plan for head coach Kyle Whittingham and offensive coordinator Jason Beck will be.

Bryce Underwood Should Keep It on the Ground

If the Wolverines are smart, they won’t make quarterback Bryce Underwood throw more than 10 times. Underwood has rushed for 212 yards on 57 carries and two touchdowns, along with averaging 3.7 yards per carry. His legs could be another factor for Michigan’s offense on Saturday.

Whittingham settled the quarterback question during the open week, after freshman Tommy Carr took roughly half the first-team reps in practice. “Jason will call plays and Bryce is our guy, and we’ll move forward,” Whittingham said on Oct. 12. If the Wolverines can’t figure out the rushing issues in this game, then the offense is never going to figure it out this season.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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