Michigan safety enters NCAA Transfer Portal

According to a report from Zach Shaw of 247Sports, the Michigan football team has lost a safety to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Shaw reported on Friday, that Wolverines‘ sophomore safety Jordan Morant has entered the portal, meaning he will almost certainly continue his career elsewhere.

From 247Sports:

Initially a four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, Morant has appeared in eight games for the Wolverines on special teams (75 snaps) and three at safety (eight snaps). The 6-foot, 210-pounder has one career tackle with Michigan.

While Morant missed the 2020 season as he continued to recover from injuries sustained in high school, he was on the outside looking in on Michigan’s safety depth chart last season. The departures of Daxton Hill and Brad Hawkins opened the room up a little bit this spring, but Rod Moore, RJ Moten, Caden Kolesar and Makari Paige all played significantly more snaps than Morant last season and return to the room. Further, former four-star prospects Keon Sabb and Zeke Berry are expected to fight for two-deep roles in the safety room this fall as true freshmen.

