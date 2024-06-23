in U of M

Michigan Secures 2025 Four-Star RB Donovan Johnson

2025 Four-Star RB Donovan Johnson Commits to Michigan

According to a report from On3Sports, the Michigan Wolverines have landed a major recruit for their 2025 class with the commitment of Donovan Johnson, a highly sought-after four-star running back. Johnson announced his decision on social media Sunday, choosing Michigan over several top-tier programs, including Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Ohio State.

Donovan Johnson’s Announcement and Background

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 215 pounds, Donovan Johnson is a standout from Savannah, Georgia, currently playing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Johnson’s commitment is a significant addition for Michigan, as he is ranked No. 16 at his position and No. 232 overall in the 247Sports composite rankings. His decision to join Michigan is further highlighted by the continued interest from Coach Tony Alford, who had initially recruited him while at Ohio State. Alford’s belief in Johnson’s potential was evident when he extended another offer after moving to Michigan.

Donovan Johnson’s Impressions of Michigan and Future Outlook

In a recent interview with On3’s EJ Holland, Donovan Johnson expressed his enthusiasm for Michigan, praising the genuine atmosphere and the strong sense of brotherhood he observed among the coaches and players.

“Michigan is up there,” Johnson told On3’s EJ Holland ($). “I love Michigan. I’m definitely going to be up there again soon. You can’t go wrong with Michigan. When I first got there, all the coaches talked to me. The atmosphere is very genuine. The players have a different connection. You can tell it’s a brotherhood. At IMG, we stand strong with brotherhood, so I respect that and love that.”

